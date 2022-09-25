OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Fire crews are currently investigating a downtown OKC building after evacuating it due to electrical smoke in the lobby, said Oklahoma City Fire.

The Regency Towers apartment complex is out of power due to an electrical issue and has been evacuated, said an OKC Fire public information officer.

Fire crews arrived to the scene around 11:45 a.m. and found electrical smoke in the lobby. They have evacuated most residents.

Some people are unable to make it down the stairs and authorities have sheltered them in place and know their location, said OKC fire. The elevators are out of order while the power is out.

OKC fire said they have contacted OG&E. There is no estimated time for when power will be restored.

The cause of the electrical issue is unknown.

This is a developing story.