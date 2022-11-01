OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans looking for employment opportunities do not want to miss out as Goodwill sets the stage to assist in your area of expertise.

Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma (Goodwill) is hosting a career fair on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Job Connection Center in downtown Oklahoma City.

There will be more than a dozen businesses in attendance at this quarterly career fair, including:

● City of OKC

● Dale Rogers Training Center

● Garda

● Goodwill Retail

● Goodwill Security & Janitorial

● Homeland

● Home Wet Bar

● Locke Supply

● Paycom

● Prologistix

● OK Department of Corrections

● Oklahoma Employment Security Commission

● Sodexo

● TTEC

● UPS

● YMCA

This event is open to the public, RSVP is not required.

There is a possibility of on-the-spot interviews, so job seekers should come prepared. To learn more about this event, visit Goodwill’s website or get ahead of the game with previewing job openings here.