Downtown OKC ‘Opening Night’ New Year’s Eve celebration to move to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Arts Council Oklahoma City (ACOKC) is making preparations once again for the Opening Night New Year’s Eve celebration, and this year the event is moving to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Opening Night includes local entertainment/music venues and areas devoted to artistic children’s activities.

“The opportunity to partner with the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is exciting for us,” says Seth Lewis, ACOKC Projects Director. “There are many outstanding performance areas in the park and fantastic site lines for the fireworks display at midnight.”

Officials say the ballpark will provide ample space for multiple performances at one convenient location.

“I am honored to serve as a Co-Chair for Opening Night this year,” says Opening Night Co-Chair Mark McBride. “I’ve volunteered with Arts Council OKC for over 10 years and my whole family loves the way ACOKC serves the community.”

“Opening Night was the first event I worked on as a volunteer,” says Opening Night Co-Chairs Colby Wedel. “I had so much fun that night with staff and volunteers; I’m really looking forward to co-chairing the event.”

Activities come to a close with a fun firework display at midnight for all to celebrate the entrance of a new year.

“This is such a fantastic opportunity to continue the tradition of Opening Night in a beautiful safe environment,” says Peter Dolese, ACOKC Executive Director. “Moving Opening Night to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will ensure its nonstop success, creating once again an excellent platform for our mission of ‘Bringing the Arts and the Community Together’ to be fully realized.”

Wristbands will be available to purchase for access into the ballpark, where you can expect to see music, magicians, interactive art for kids and family-friendly entertainment.

