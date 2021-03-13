Downtown Oklahoma City scrapyard under investigation after accident prompted on-site arm amputation surgery

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The scrapyard accident that resulted in a man losing his arm is now under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration.

A spokesperson for OSHA said more information will not be available until the investigation is completed.

“OSHA…always in an accident like this will hold the employer responsible,” said Russ Rasnic, a professional engineer and the director of forensic analysis company, Ryan Forensics.

Rasnic investigates industrial accidents like the one that happened Thursday afternoon at Standard Iron & Metal Co. in Downtown Oklahoma City.

Crews were called out when an employee’s arm got caught in a conveyer belt drum used to recycle scrap metal.

“It was very entangled, to the extent that we just couldn’t manipulate the machinery, we couldn’t perform any cuts of the machinery in a way that wouldn’t cause any further damage,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department on Thursday.

It was more than two hours after the call went out that a surgical team from OU Health was finally able to free the man by performing a field amputation.

Rasnic said when it comes to determining who is responsible, OSHA will look at the company that was operating the machinery.

So far, Standard Iron & Metal has declined KFOR’s requests for comment.

But Rasnic said investigators would also consider how the machine was designed.

“Those conveyers, they have different requirements for what has to be guarded,” he said. “Engineers have a duty by law to protect the safety and welfare of the public, so if they’re designing something, then they have a duty to guard it to the best extent possible, or warn against any of the hazards, so those are they types of things we look at.”

Saturday afternoon, an OU Health spokesperson told KFOR that the victim is still in the hospital and in good condition.