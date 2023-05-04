OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you plan to head to downtown Oklahoma City next week, you may need to prepare for a detour.

Officials say two downtown streets will be closed to traffic and pedestrians, at times, from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 for filming.

The closings include Park Ave. from N. Harvey Ave., east to Broadway Ave. and Robinson Ave. from W. Main St., north to Robert S. Kerr Ave.

The police department will provide intermittent traffic control on surrounding streets so downtown workers and people needing to do business can access the area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.