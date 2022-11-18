OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City law enforcement officers are taking actions against dangerous street takeovers.

Street takeovers can include street racing, or can simply involve participants using their vehicles to block intersections while they take over the area with friends.

Officials say not only do illegal takeovers increase crime, they also block medical personnel during emergencies.

Recently, Oklahoma City updated a city ordinance to crack down on large groups of people who illegally block intersections, roads, or parking lots.

The updated ordinance includes vehicles being impounded for 90 days, while participants can be jailed for 60 days, as well as face fines of more than $2,000.

On Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, Oklahoma City police coordinated an operation against groups who participate in street takeovers.

The operation featured more than 40 law enforcement personnel from five agencies.

In all, 33 people were arrested and 52 citations were issued.

Officials also say that 22 vehicles were impounded during the operation.