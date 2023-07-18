OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of people from across the world became U.S. citizens Tuesday morning during a naturalization ceremony at the Oklahoma History Center.

“You are all now citizens of the United States and you deserve a round of applause,” U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma Amanda Maxfield Green said before cheers erupted inside the Oklahoma History Center.

It was all smiles, hugs and happiness after the ceremony took place too as families and friends celebrated the newest citizens of the country.

Dozens become U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony in OKC. Image KFOR.

“She said that was a great experience,” Simi said translating for her mother, Zara, who just became a citizen.

Simi said it was a long and unique journey for her mother. Both are originally from Iran.

“It was kind of hard, but it was a sweet experience as well,” Simi said.

Zara married a U.S. citizen and became one herself on Tuesday. Her daughter said they both plan to stay in the Sooner State.

“There is a lot of potential in Oklahoma. That’s why I moved here,” Simi said.

Zara joins several other people from Mexico, Moldova, Morocco and Nepal among numerous other countries that were announced. People who sat in their chairs years ago offered words of encouragement to them as well.

“All of you citizens and Oklahomans, feel welcome at this place and I’m glad to be here to help you anyway I can. We’re glad to have you here,” Saidy Orellana said, a multicultural officer for the Oklahoma Historical Society.

All of this, as they embark on this new journey in their lives with the one’s they love.

“My fellow citizens, you have become citizens today because we need you, because we believe in you and we want you to participate in the future of this country with us,” Judge Green said. “Today you become a part of ‘we’ in ‘we the people.’ Congratulations.”