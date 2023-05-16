OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Midwest City Police are investigating after dozens of vases were stolen from a local cemetery.

According to officials, nearly 40 bronze vases were taken from the Arlington Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Cemetery officials say they are in the process of identifying the headstones affected and notifying the families.

The cemetery is also advising local scrap metal dealers to keep an eye out for anyone trying to sell the vases.

Midwest City Police encourages anyone who may have information to please call Detective Starcher at 405-739-1337.