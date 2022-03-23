KINGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – As communities across southern Oklahoma continue to clean up after a severe storm, officials are now trying to determine the full scope of the damage.

On Monday evening, a tornado touched down near U.S. 70, just east of Kingston, tossing vehicles and leaving a damage path a quarter-mile wide.

“All of a sudden I heard a loud noise, and everything was just, you couldn’t see anything,” Sandy Clark said.

Some homes had roof tops peeled back, while other homes and businesses were destroyed by the storms.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service found damage indicative of an EF2 tornado.

As families continue to pick up the pieces, we’re getting a better look at the damage left behind.

According to Johnston County Emergency Management, a preliminary survey of the area found that at least 32 households were impacted by the storm.

In all, 11 mobile homes were affected.

10 households suffered minor damage, while 3 mobile homes sustained minor damage.

Although more than 40 outbuildings were damaged or destroyed in the storm, officials say no homes were destroyed.

Officials say seven vehicles were damaged and four recreational trailer homes were damaged.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the storm.