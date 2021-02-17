Dozens of flights canceled at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you were hoping to escape the winter weather by catching a flight to a tropical location, you might be out of luck.

As the snow moved in to Oklahoma on Tuesday evening, officials at Will Rogers World Airport say many of the arriving flights were canceled.

As a result, most of the flights that were scheduled to leave Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning are also canceled.

Officials say airlines plan to bring in aircraft to resume flights beginning late Wednesday morning or mid-day.

Travelers are encouraged to check notifications from their airline before heading to the airport.

To check your flight status, visit the airport’s website.