OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you were hoping to travel away from Oklahoma’s winter weather, it is likely that your flight has either been delayed or canceled.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma City broke a snowfall record with three inches of snow. A second wave of winter precipitation is expected to move into the metro Thursday morning, which could also set another record.

As a result, many flights at Will Rogers World Airport have been canceled or delayed.

According to the airport’s website, dozens of flights that were set to leave Oklahoma City for destinations across the country have been canceled.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, 36 flights have already been canceled.

Several flights that were set to arrive in Oklahoma City on Thursday morning were also canceled.