EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A morning power outage in Edmond forced dozens of patients to reschedule appointments after the lights went out at Integris Health Edmond’s Medical Office Building near I-35 and E 15th St.

A KFOR employee was inside Edmond Women’s Health on the second floor when the power suddenly went out around 9:30 a.m. Emergency lighting activated in a few areas, while a loud beep sounded continuously.

Darkened lobby at Edmond Women’s Health. Staff on the other side of the doors used flashlights to see.

About 30 minutes later, a staff member apologetically announced to a full waiting room that all appointments would need to be rescheduled.

With the elevator out of service, patients used the stairwell to exit the building.

Emergency lighting activated in the darkened stairwell.

The one-hour outage did not affect the main hospital building, as that building operates on a separate electrical circuit.

The hospital building is also equipped with a backup generator should an outage occur on that circuit. The Medical Office Building is not equipped with a generator, according to an Integris representative.

Edmond Electric Superintendent Brett Griffin told KFOR that the outage happened when a contractor was performing preventative maintenance work, which caused a piece of equipment to fail.

In the same area, Mercy Clinic Primary Care also experienced the outage, yet backup generators immediately kicked in, according to a Mercy representative.

In all, 2,775 Edmond Electric customers were affected by the outage. Power was restored around 10:30 a.m.