EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A morning power outage in Edmond forced dozens of patients to reschedule appointments after the lights went out at Integris Health Edmond’s Medical Office Building near I-35 and E 15th St.
A KFOR employee was inside Edmond Women’s Health on the second floor when the power suddenly went out around 9:30 a.m. Emergency lighting activated in a few areas, while a loud beep sounded continuously.
About 30 minutes later, a staff member apologetically announced to a full waiting room that all appointments would need to be rescheduled.
With the elevator out of service, patients used the stairwell to exit the building.
The one-hour outage did not affect the main hospital building, as that building operates on a separate electrical circuit.
The hospital building is also equipped with a backup generator should an outage occur on that circuit. The Medical Office Building is not equipped with a generator, according to an Integris representative.
Edmond Electric Superintendent Brett Griffin told KFOR that the outage happened when a contractor was performing preventative maintenance work, which caused a piece of equipment to fail.
In the same area, Mercy Clinic Primary Care also experienced the outage, yet backup generators immediately kicked in, according to a Mercy representative.
In all, 2,775 Edmond Electric customers were affected by the outage. Power was restored around 10:30 a.m.