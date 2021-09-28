Dozens of retailers hiring employees at Penn Square

Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, retailers at Penn Square Mall are hiring.

Penn Square Mall is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Center Court.

Confirmed retailers and restaurants who are hiring are as follows:

  • 365 Plus (see in store)
  • Aerie
  • Altar’d State
  • American Eagle
  • Auntie Anne’s
  • Bath & Body Works
  • Bluegreen Vacations (see Guest Services booth)
  • Brighton (see in store)
  • Champs
  • Claire’s
  • Coach
  • Forever21 (see in store)
  • GameStop (see in store)
  • Good Girl Chocolate
  • JCPenney
  • JCrew
  • Kay Jeweler’s
  • LOFT (see in store)
  • Michael Kors (see in store)
  • Nobilitea
  • Rally House
  • Rue21
  • See’s Candies
  • Spencer’s
  • Starbucks
  • Sunglass Hut
  • Things Remembered
  • Vera Bradley
  • Victoria’s Secret
  • WAVE
  • White House Black Market
  • Windsor.

Some retailers will be set up in the lower level, center court area, while others will speak to job seekers in their actual store.

