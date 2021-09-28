Dozens of retailers hiring employees at Penn Square

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, retailers at Penn Square Mall are hiring.
Penn Square Mall is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Center Court.
Confirmed retailers and restaurants who are hiring are as follows:
- 365 Plus (see in store)
- Aerie
- Altar’d State
- American Eagle
- Auntie Anne’s
- Bath & Body Works
- Bluegreen Vacations (see Guest Services booth)
- Brighton (see in store)
- Champs
- Claire’s
- Coach
- Forever21 (see in store)
- GameStop (see in store)
- Good Girl Chocolate
- JCPenney
- JCrew
- Kay Jeweler’s
- LOFT (see in store)
- Michael Kors (see in store)
- Nobilitea
- Rally House
- Rue21
- See’s Candies
- Spencer’s
- Starbucks
- Sunglass Hut
- Things Remembered
- Vera Bradley
- Victoria’s Secret
- WAVE
- White House Black Market
- Windsor.
Some retailers will be set up in the lower level, center court area, while others will speak to job seekers in their actual store.