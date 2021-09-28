Dozens of retailers hiring employees at Penn Square

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, retailers at Penn Square Mall are hiring.

Penn Square Mall is hosting a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Center Court.

Confirmed retailers and restaurants who are hiring are as follows:

365 Plus (see in store)

Aerie

Altar’d State

American Eagle

Auntie Anne’s

Bath & Body Works

Bluegreen Vacations (see Guest Services booth)

Brighton (see in store)

Champs

Claire’s

Coach

Forever21 (see in store)

GameStop (see in store)

Good Girl Chocolate

JCPenney

JCrew

Kay Jeweler’s

LOFT (see in store)

Michael Kors (see in store)

Nobilitea

Rally House

Rue21

See’s Candies

Spencer’s

Starbucks

Sunglass Hut

Things Remembered

Vera Bradley

Victoria’s Secret

WAVE

White House Black Market

Windsor.

Some retailers will be set up in the lower level, center court area, while others will speak to job seekers in their actual store.