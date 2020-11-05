Dozens of students in quarantine at Edmond Santa Fe

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Dozens of students at an Edmond high school are now being forced to quarantine or self-isolate after coming into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

In a letter to Edmond Santa Fe High School parents, administrators say students and staff members from two different athletic teams are having to isolate due to contact with a positive COVID-19 patient.

Right now, officials say 59 student-athletes, 15 additional students, and eight coaches will have to miss in-person classes for all or part of the next two weeks.

“There is a possibility that your student may have a substitute in one or more classes as a result, so we want to let you know the basic details of what has happened. Our decisions are made based on the protocols put in place by Edmond Schools and the Oklahoma City-County Health Department,” Principal Jason Hayes wrote in the letter.

LATEST STORIES: