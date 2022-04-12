EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Visitors will be able to enjoy some of the best food trucks the community has to offer this weekend.

Citizens Bank of Edmond is celebrating its 121st birthday at Heard on Hurd on Saturday, April 16 in downtown Edmond.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., visitors will be able to enjoy live music and more than 60 vendors.



“For 121 years, Citizens Bank of Edmond has worked hand-in-hand in supporting our local businesses and neighbors in achieving their goals and dreams,” said Jill Castilla, Citizens Bank of Edmond president and CEO. “Our April Heard on Hurd will be a celebration of not only the Bank’s birthday, but of our community’s growth and success. With more than 60,000 attending our March heard on Hurd, we look forward to rocking the ‘burbs with all our friends and neighbors!”

Food vendors that will be in attendance include:

Afonso’s Smoked BBQ

Big Biange Theory

Big Daddy’s Burger Shack

Biggsys BBQ Shack

Blue J’s Rollin’ Grill

Bondi Bowls

Daisy-Mae’s Icy Creamery

Dos Gringos Cabana

HTeaO

Jamaican Thunder

Jola’s Kitchen

Kettle Popstars

Squeeze Me Lemonade

Lalo’s Taco Chop

Let’s Do Greek

Kona Ice

Metro Minis

Mitchell’s Pizzeria

Murphy’s Cookshack

Nick’s Tamales

Oak City Pizza

Taste of Africa

Pop’s Waffles

Psycho Taco OKC

Some Like It Tot

Split Top Dogs

Tacos El Paso

Tasty Snow

The Baked Bear

The Brown’s Kitchen

The Coffee Jar

The Saucee Sicilian

Yum Yum Bites

Wicked Wings & Things

Scars and Stripes Coffee

Wicked Hangry

Chef Rays Street Eats

Burger Punk

Sno Smore.

Pop-up shops that will be in attendance are as follows:

Bison Creek Clothing, Bookish

Dallas Designs

David’s Smok’n BBQ Sauce

Dear Reverie

FreezeOKC

Hitch by Billie

Indigo Skies

Kaleidoscope Arts

ModernGlitz Boutique

Puppy Paws Hotel and Spa

Selva

Shop Rosemary Boutique

South Hazel Clay

The Pearl Boutique

The Plant Dudes

Too Cute Things

Violet Fig Clothing

Cyndy’s Creative Designs.