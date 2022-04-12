EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Visitors will be able to enjoy some of the best food trucks the community has to offer this weekend.
Citizens Bank of Edmond is celebrating its 121st birthday at Heard on Hurd on Saturday, April 16 in downtown Edmond.
From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., visitors will be able to enjoy live music and more than 60 vendors.
“For 121 years, Citizens Bank of Edmond has worked hand-in-hand in supporting our local businesses and neighbors in achieving their goals and dreams,” said Jill Castilla, Citizens Bank of Edmond president and CEO. “Our April Heard on Hurd will be a celebration of not only the Bank’s birthday, but of our community’s growth and success. With more than 60,000 attending our March heard on Hurd, we look forward to rocking the ‘burbs with all our friends and neighbors!”
Food vendors that will be in attendance include:
- Afonso’s Smoked BBQ
- Big Biange Theory
- Big Daddy’s Burger Shack
- Biggsys BBQ Shack
- Blue J’s Rollin’ Grill
- Bondi Bowls
- Daisy-Mae’s Icy Creamery
- Dos Gringos Cabana
- HTeaO
- Jamaican Thunder
- Jola’s Kitchen
- Kettle Popstars
- Squeeze Me Lemonade
- Lalo’s Taco Chop
- Let’s Do Greek
- Kona Ice
- Metro Minis
- Mitchell’s Pizzeria
- Murphy’s Cookshack
- Nick’s Tamales
- Oak City Pizza
- Taste of Africa
- Pop’s Waffles
- Psycho Taco OKC
- Some Like It Tot
- Split Top Dogs
- Tacos El Paso
- Tasty Snow
- The Baked Bear
- The Brown’s Kitchen
- The Coffee Jar
- The Saucee Sicilian
- Yum Yum Bites
- Wicked Wings & Things
- Scars and Stripes Coffee
- Wicked Hangry
- Chef Rays Street Eats
- Burger Punk
- Sno Smore.
Pop-up shops that will be in attendance are as follows:
- Bison Creek Clothing, Bookish
- Dallas Designs
- David’s Smok’n BBQ Sauce
- Dear Reverie
- FreezeOKC
- Hitch by Billie
- Indigo Skies
- Kaleidoscope Arts
- ModernGlitz Boutique
- Puppy Paws Hotel and Spa
- Selva
- Shop Rosemary Boutique
- South Hazel Clay
- The Pearl Boutique
- The Plant Dudes
- Too Cute Things
- Violet Fig Clothing
- Cyndy’s Creative Designs.