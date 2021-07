EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend, you won’t want to miss Edmond’s Heard on Hurd block party.

Citizens Bank of Edmond’s Heard on Hurd block party in downtown Edmond will host over 60 vendors on Saturday, July 17.

Organizers say food trucks and local retailers will line Broadway and the side streets of downtown Edmond from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Jabee will headline the event in addition to performances from Alyse and The True CW.