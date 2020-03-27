DPS allowing Oklahoma drivers to renew driver’s licenses online

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you need to renew your driver’s license soon, officials say you will be able to do that without leaving your home.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced the launch of online renewals and replacements for Class D driver’s licenses and identification cards.

“This latest digital service is an additional step we can take during this unprecedented time to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and give our customers the option to complete transactions from the comfort of their home,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully.

Customers complete an application online and then click ‘online services.’ After creating an account, they can pay for the renewal. The new driver’s license will then be mailed to the customer.