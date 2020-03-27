Breaking News
KFOR Interactive Radar
1  of  2
Live Now
President Coronavirus Task Force Update KFOR Afternoon News

DPS allowing Oklahoma drivers to renew driver’s licenses online

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you need to renew your driver’s license soon, officials say you will be able to do that without leaving your home.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced the launch of online renewals and replacements for Class D driver’s licenses and identification cards.

“This latest digital service is an additional step we can take during this unprecedented time to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and give our customers the option to complete transactions from the comfort of their home,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully.

Customers complete an application online and then click ‘online services.’ After creating an account, they can pay for the renewal. The new driver’s license will then be mailed to the customer.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter