DPS begins issuing REAL ID in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Department of Public Safety is now issuing REAL ID in Tulsa. The agency started issuing REAL ID on June 29 in the Oklahoma City metro area and expanded from there into Edmond.

The next phase of REAL ID issuance is now in the Tulsa area. This week, DPS began issuing REAL ID at the Tulsa Eastgate location at 14002 East 21st Street and 8 tag agencies in Tulsa will begin issuing this week as well.

Next week, REAL ID will expand into Broken Arrow and Tulsa West.

