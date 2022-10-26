TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma with a “restricted license” were being ticketed, and at times, arrested because the state’s records system was mislabeling licenses as “suspended.”

In Tuttle, one driver was arrested after an officer ran his name and it came back as suspended.

“He was arrested, brought to the station and given the citations and set free,” said Michael Scott, assistant police chief in Tuttle.

The driver had a past violation but was reinstated. However, when police ran his name in their terminal, it did not appear that he was allowed to drive.

“We don’t want to arrest people that don’t need to be arrested,” said Scott. “It’s a temporary loss of freedoms.”

Statewide drivers were dealing with this issue for months.

The city of Norman said a woman was detained for 8 hours because of a similar situation.

Over in Clinton, the city confirmed that a driver was ticketed after being told his license was suspended.

He waited a month to learn more about his driving status.

The driver emailed the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety saying, “I have been trying for a month to get through to the DPS. On hold forever. Not known why or what to do to reinstate.”

DPS finally responded.

The department admitted that there were no violations, and the driver’s license was “valid.”

In an emailed statement, DPS said that there was a transition in their records system that led to a glitch. From February to August it went unnoticed. The department said the problem was fixed earlier this month.

“The problem affected drivers with a restricted license. It was an erroneous message that populated on certain records,” said Sarah Stewart, public information officer for DPS.

For the driver in Tuttle, it should have read “license revoked with limited driving privileges,” but instead it incorrectly read “suspended.”

Stewart said that DPS is working with all affected parties “to ensure all situations stemming from this issue are resolved.”

When it comes to folks that were arrested, getting their records expunged is not easy, said one local defense attorney.

“If somebody is arrested, that arrest stays on that individual’s record until that individual goes in and has it removed easily by hiring a lawyer to expunge their record,” said Ed Blau, lawyer from OKC. “That’s obviously not a cheap process.”

Depending on the total number of affected individuals, Blau said that there could be a class action or a collective action lawsuit against the department.

KFOR asked how many people were impacted from February to October. We are still waiting for a response.