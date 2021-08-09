DPS megacenters expand services to help more Oklahomans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans will soon be able to get help for a variety of issues at the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety megacenters.

Last month, DPS opened two megacenters in the state to help meet the driver’s license and identification needs of Oklahomans.

Now, officials say the megacenters will offer three additional services including out-of-state transfers, some learner’s permits, and original identification cards.

Anyone who has moved to Oklahoma from another state and needs to get an Oklahoma driver’s license or identification card can now visit the megacenter.

Organizers say the megacenters can issue learner’s permits as long as the customer has completed driver’s education, has a certificate of completion or has taken the written (knowledge) test and passed at an Oklahoma Career Tech, and has the required documentation.

The megacenters will also be able to issue first-time Oklahoma identification cards. Customers needing a first-time driver license will still have to visit a DPS location.

Officials say the megacenters will continue offering renewals and replacements of both Class D and commercial driver’s licenses and identification cards, including REAL ID cards.

The Oklahoma City megacenter is operating from July 26 – December 10 and is located at 1000 N.E. 10th. The Tulsa megacenter is operating from August 16 – January 7 and is located at the Kensington Business Center at 7130 S. Lewis Avenue, Suite 190.

Both locations are open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary. Both locations are operating on a walk-in basis only and both will offer the expanded services.