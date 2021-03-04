DPS offering extended hours at certain locations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to serve more customers, the Department of Public Safety announced that it is extending hours at driver license offices across the state.

Officials say the extended services are being offered by appointment only to ensure resources are being utilized in an efficient manner.

Citizens must go online to make an appointment. Authorities say participating locations change daily and will span locations across the state. Locations will be based on the availability of employees who can commit to working extended hours.

“DPS continues working diligently to find additional solutions to provide prompt service to the citizens of Oklahoma. We have worked with the governor and the legislature to expand the services available at tag agencies and vocational technical schools,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully. “Expanding our extended hours locations is our latest effort to reduce the backlog at our offices.”

Last month, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order expanding tag agents’ ability to renew or replace commercial driver licenses. The order also allows technology center schools to administer the written driver license examination for both Class D and Commercial Driver Licenses.