DPS: Oklahoma on track to begin issuing REAL IDs this spring

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say in just a few months, employees will begin offering REAL IDs to Oklahomans ahead of the October deadline.

The REAL ID Act was put in place in 2005 to improve the reliability of state-issued ID’s, making it harder for terrorists to obtain fake identification.

In 2007, Oklahoma passed a law that said our state wouldn’t comply with the REAL ID Act, citing concerns about how residents’ information was stored.

Over the last few years, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given Oklahoma several extensions to meet the requirements in the REAL ID Act.

In 2017, House Bill 1845 was signed into law, which would give Oklahomans the choice of either getting a REAL ID-compliant license or keeping their current Oklahoma driver’s license. Oklahoma is still one of just a few states that are not REAL ID-compliant.

In less than eight months, officials with the TSA say the REAL ID Act will be in full effect at airports and government facilities across the country.

TSA officials say the REAL ID Act will be implemented on Oct. 1, 2020. While travelers will be able to use U.S. passports or military IDs to board flights in 2020, they fear the millions of Americans who use state-issued IDs will be caught off guard if they are not already REAL ID compliant.

At this point, officials believe around 650,000 Oklahomans will need a REAL ID before Oct. 1, 2020.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety told KFOR that they are still on track to begin issuing REAL IDs on April 30, 2020 at select locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The state will then be able to issue REAL IDs across Oklahoma by September of 2020.

Photo of REAL ID approved Oklahoma license

Oklahomans will need to provide proof of identity, proof of Social Security, and two proofs of residency in order to obtain a REAL ID.

Officials stress that even if you are renewing your license, you will need to show those documents. If you don’t have those documents on hand, state leaders say you should start working to obtain them as quickly as possible.