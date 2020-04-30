DPS: REAL ID implementation in Oklahoma delayed due to coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As agencies across the state prepare to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety say their plans to start offering REAL IDs to Oklahomans have been delayed.

The REAL ID Act was put in place in 2005 to improve the reliability of state-issued ID’s, making it harder for terrorists to obtain fake identification.

In 2007, Oklahoma passed a law that said our state wouldn’t comply with the REAL ID Act, citing concerns about how residents’ information was stored.

Over the last few years, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given Oklahoma several extensions to meet the requirements in the REAL ID Act.

In 2017, House Bill 1845 was signed into law, which would give Oklahomans the choice of either getting a REAL ID-compliant license or keeping their current Oklahoma driver’s license. Oklahoma is still one of just a few states that are not REAL ID-compliant.

Initially, officials with the TSA said that the REAL ID Act would be in full effect at airports and government facilities across the country in October.

However, the coronavirus pandemic caused officials to push back that deadline until October of 2021.

“The federal state and local response to the spread of #coronavirus here in the US necessitates a delay in this deadline,” Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf announced on Twitter.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety had planned to begin issuing REAL IDs on April 30 at select locations in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

As the coronavirus pandemic caused businesses and state leaders to close their doors, it also affected the state’s REAL ID plans.

“DPS has not been able to get the new work stations across the state and has not not been able to train DPS employees and tag agents because of social distancing guidelines. Employees have still been working diligently on getting REAL ID processes up and running and DPS hopes to be offering this service soon,” a release from the agency read.

Photo of REAL ID approved Oklahoma license

When available, Oklahomans will need to provide proof of identity, proof of Social Security, and two proofs of residency in order to obtain a REAL ID.

Officials stress that even if you are renewing your license, you will need to show those documents. If you don’t have those documents on hand, state leaders say you should start working to obtain them as quickly as possible.