DPS to partially reopen to the public on Friday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As businesses prepare to reopen, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says it will reopen certain services to the public at select locations.

“In accordance with Governor Stitt’s ‘Open Up and Recover Safely’ Plan, we will be bringing employees back to work so we can resume the critical services we provide to Oklahomans,” said DPS Commissioner John Scully. “We will do this in a safe manner that protects the health and lives of our workers and the citizens that visit our offices.”

Select DPS driver license offices will be open to the public on Friday, May 1 by appointment only.

If you are visiting a DPS facility, you will be required to wear a face mask that completely covers your nose and mouth. Also, you will have your temperature checked.

Officials say drive tests continue to be suspended until at least May 15. While DPS won’t be conducting these tests, anyone with a learner’s permit can contact a Class D Commercial Driving Education School with a DPS-certified designated examiner to take that test.

To see which driver license facilities are open, click here.