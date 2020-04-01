DPS waiving certain driver’s license requirements for those under 18

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and Oklahoma public school students not returning to school this year, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is waiving certain driver’s license requirements for those under the age of 18.

Current Oklahoma law requires those under the age of 18 applying for a learner’s permit or driver license to present school enrollment verification as well as documentation of reading proficiency (the eighth-grade English language arts assessment.)

DPS is currently waiving those requirements and is permanently waiving the reading proficiency requirement for all students who are 8th graders during the 2019-2020 school year since that test will not be administered this year.

This decision was made in conjunction with the Oklahoma Department of Education after they passed an emergency rule waiving the reading proficiency requirement and the parties agreed that a lawful exemption exists from the school enrollment verification requirements.

It is important to remember that all driving skills tests have been cancelled for now. DPS is also only allowing 10 customers in an office at a time and every customer must have an appointment.

Last week, the department began online renewals for Class D driver licenses and identification cards. You can learn more about applying for this online at my.ok.gov.

