GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman has died in a fatal car accident on Interstate 35 near marker 79.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 75-year-old Helene Montgomery was taken to Southern Plains Hospital in Pauls Valley around 1:00 p.m. where she later passed away.
Montgomery was a passenger in a vehicle driving south bound on Interstate 35 when the car slowed down to accommodate traffic. A second vehicle drove into them from behind.
The drivers of both cars were uninjured.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.