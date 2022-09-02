A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman has died in a fatal car accident on Interstate 35 near marker 79.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 75-year-old Helene Montgomery was taken to Southern Plains Hospital in Pauls Valley around 1:00 p.m. where she later passed away.

Montgomery was a passenger in a vehicle driving south bound on Interstate 35 when the car slowed down to accommodate traffic. A second vehicle drove into them from behind.

The drivers of both cars were uninjured.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.