Dr. Deborah Birx visits Oklahoma to discuss state’s response to COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) — As Oklahoma saw a large jump in positive COVID-19 cases, state leaders met with White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Debroah Birx.

On Sunday, Dr. Birx met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and other state leaders in Tulsa for a discussion about the state’s response to COVID-19.

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said Dr. Birx said that Oklahoma “is about 4 weeks behind the South” and needs to “avoid asymptomatic spread which is happening in Southern states.”

She also said that she is asking “people to change their behavior to protect others.”

In today’s meeting: @realDrBirx explained that she’s “asking people to change their behavior to protect others.” Added that “Oklahoma is about 4 weeks behind the South” and needs to “avoid asymptonatic spread which is happening in Southern states.” #OklaEd pic.twitter.com/XJXEPK16lD — Joy Hofmeister (@joy4ok) August 17, 2020

Dr. Birx discussed the need for mitigation actions specifically tailored to conditions in local communities.

Gov. Stitt said that Birx was “complimentary of our testing plan and what we’re doing with our universities.”

“There are a lot of levers we can pull, but at this point we are in really good shape,” continued Gov. Stitt. “We have to be very cautious as kids are going back to school. That’s why Oklahomans need to continue to social distance, and wear masks when they cannot maintain their distance so we can keep up this positive trend that we’re on right now.”

LATEST STORIES: