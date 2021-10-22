Dr. Lance Frye resigns as Oklahoma’s Commissioner of Health

In this Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, photo, interim Oklahoma Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Concerning the coronavirus surge in Oklahoma, Frye said in a statement “We must remember that each count, each case and each infection is a life.” Frye again urged residents to wear masks, frequently wash their hands and stay away from others. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dr. Lance Frye resigned from his position as Oklahoma’s Commissioner of Health, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The resignation was announced Friday afternoon in an OSDH news release. Keith Reed has been named Interim Commissioner of Health.

Frye started with OSDH in May 2020, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been an honor to serve Oklahoma and advance public health for all Oklahomans,” Frye said. “I admire the dedication, resilience and tenacity of the OSDH team. They have worked tirelessly over the last two years to ensure Oklahomans had access to not only COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and critical information, but to other life-saving services.”

The news release also included a statement from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“Dr. Frye provided steady leadership during Oklahoma’s COVID response from his role in surge planning on the Governor’s Solution Task Force to guiding our vaccine rollout that was Top Ten in the nation as Commissioner of Health,” Stitt said. “With cases and hospitalizations down 60% in recent weeks, Dr. Frye has positioned the Oklahoma State Department of Health well to continue managing COVID effectively and I am grateful for his service to our state during an unprecedented time.”

Kevin Corbett, Secretary of Health and Mental Health, praised Frye’s leadership during the pandemic.

“I am grateful to Dr. Frye for stepping up during a very difficult time, to keep Oklahomans safe and develop a path for a future state of health in Oklahoma. It is an honor to be in public service, and the state owes him a debt of gratitude for giving his time. I would also like to thank current Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed for agreeing to serve as Interim Commissioner of Health while a search is underway,” Kevin Corbett, Secretary of Health and Mental Health, said.

Reed also lauded Frye.

“I’m grateful for the service Dr. Lance Frye provided during such a critical time in our state’s history,”Reed said. “In my tenure with OSDH, I have always admired the resilience of our staff and their commitment to remaining focused on serving Oklahomans. I look forward to continue working side-by-side with them as we continue to move forward.”