OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One lucky student at Oklahoma City Community College won $100,000 to put towards tuition.

The 14th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway took place on Friday, December 2 and Saturday December 3 at the College Football Conference Championship.

According to officials, 10 finalist took the field during halftime during numerous games and competed by throwing footballs into a giant Dr. Pepper can. The contestant that got the most number of footballs into the can in 30 seconds won $100,000 in tuition.

Jaylynn Jarrell from Oklahoma City Community College was the big winner in the Big Ten Conference Championship football toss, and was awarded $100K in tuition from Dr. Pepper.

Jaylynn Jarrell winning tuition money. Image courtesy Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

According to Dr. Pepper, the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway has supplied more than $13 million in tuition funds to students across the U.S. since 2008.