OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One lucky student at Oklahoma City Community College won $100,000 to put towards tuition.

The 14th annual Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway took place on Friday, December 2 and Saturday December 3 at the College Football Conference Championship.

According to officials, 10 finalist took the field during halftime during numerous games and competed by throwing footballs into a giant Dr. Pepper can. The contestant that got the most number of footballs into the can in 30 seconds won $100,000 in tuition.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

Jaylynn Jarrell from Oklahoma City Community College was the big winner in the Big Ten Conference Championship football toss, and was awarded $100K in tuition from Dr. Pepper.

Jaylynn Jarrell winning tuition money. Image courtesy Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway.

According to Dr. Pepper, the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway has supplied more than $13 million in tuition funds to students across the U.S. since 2008.