‘Dream Big’: Disney on Ice returns to Oklahoma State Fair 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After being forced to cancel in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney On Ice will return to the Oklahoma State Fair opening weekend for nine performances of its newest show, Dream Big.

Disney On Ice was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 cases across the region.

The 2020 Oklahoma State Fair was also canceled due to the pandemic, marking the first cancelation of the event since its inception in 1907.

Now, with the return of the Oklahoma State Fair, Disney On Ice will return to the Jim Norick Arena for its newest storytelling experience featuring famous friends like Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, and more.

The nine performances run Thursday, September 16 through Monday, September 20.

Thursday, September 16 – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 17 – 12:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 18 – 11:30 a.m., 3:30 & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 19 – 2:30 & 6:30 p.m.

Monday, September 20 – 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 20. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers can purchase advance tickets now.

Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings are strongly encouraged, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC recommends face coverings if you are not fully vaccinated.

Tickets can be purchased online at DisneyOnIce.com or okstatefair.com, and in-person at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office or by calling 405-948-6800.