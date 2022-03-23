OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are dreaming about a trip overseas, AAA Oklahoma is making it easy for Oklahomans who need a new passport or to renew an old one.

A limited number of appointments are available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 for processing and photos, which will all take place at 13225 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Appointments are required and can be made online or by calling (405) 753-9777.

Those who aren’t AAA members will pay just $9 for their passport photos, while AAA members will receive discounted or free photos.

Staff from the U.S. Postal Service will be onsite with necessary forms and will submit completed documents for processing.

“Check your passport expiration date now—whether you have a trip planned or are just dreaming of one,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “Recently, processing has been taking eight to 11 weeks – down from 18 weeks last July – but pent-up travel demand through 2022 could again extend turnaround times.”

AAA travel advisors will alert those attending to specially negotiated discounts with travel providers and advise them on other savings or benefits, such as upgrades and shipboard credits.