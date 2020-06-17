Dress for Success finds new home after previous building destroyed in fire during protests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nonprofit organization that is known for helping women in need across the city has announced they found a new location after their building caught on fire during protests late last month.

Dress for Success serves disadvantaged women getting back into the workforce.

The building they leased caught fire during the early morning hours of May 31 as protests were happening in Oklahoma City following the death of George Floyd.

“We don’t believe this was a part of the normal, peaceful protests that were going on in Oklahoma City. We believe these are people who disbanded and didn’t have anything else to do for whatever reason,” Necie Black, Dress For Success Vice Chairwoman, said.

Officials with Dress For Success are now focused on rebuilding their inventory after all of the donated clothes were ruined.



“Smoke damage in all of our clothes. Our computers were melted so we weren’t able to salvage our client files,” Black said.



On Tuesday, officials with the nonprofit announced they had found a new location in the heart of downtown Oklahoma.

They say the new space will have room for the nonprofit to expand programs, financial literacy courses, job retention skills and more.

“We are continuing to be out there to serve and uplift and inspire just like we’ve always done. We just will do it in a different place,” Black said.



They say the outpouring of support from past clients and the community has been incredible.



“It has been overwhelming and heartfelt. We appreciate you so much. We love this city. We love this support,” she said.



To donate to Dress For Success, visit its GoFundMe.

