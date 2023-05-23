OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Oklahoma veterans are not receiving the medical care they need because they lack transportation.

Oklahoma Disabled American Veterans has teamed up with VA Oklahoma City Healthcare System to create the Drive-A-Hero Campaign.

The organizations are recruiting and training new volunteers to drive disabled Oklahoma veterans to and from VA medical appointments.

Communities that need drivers include Oklahoma City, Lawton, and Ardmore.

Organizers say they are seeking volunteer drivers with a valid driver’s license. They will be primarily dispatched from the Oklahoma City VA Hospital and the Comanche County Hospital in Lawton in 4-to 8-hour shifts.

Training is required and will be offered on Tuesday, June 13.

During training, drivers will complete drivers’ classroom training, VA orientation, and complete a background check.

Volunteers are required to bring two forms of ID.

The Drive-A-Hero Volunteer Training will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at Embassy Suites Northwest, located at 3233 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City.