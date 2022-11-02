OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is releasing new details in a drive-by shooting that injured two teens.

“Three [teens] were out walking when two of them were hit by gunfire,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “They indicated that while they were walking down the street that they heard gunshots come from behind them.”

Knight told KFOR that two teens, a girl and a boy, were shot multiple times. The female victim was taken to the hospital. Around 6:30 Wednesday morning, an officer with OCPD told KFOR she was in surgery.

Police discovered the 14-year-old boy in the parking lot near N.W. 63rd and Rockwell Ave covered in blood around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

KFOR recorded a video of a man visibly upset, claiming the girl was his sister. He told officers on the scene, “That’s my baby sister, bro. Come on, Bro! Is she alive? Is she good?”

“I think it’s really sad because I have a kid myself,” said Natalia, who lives nearby.

Knight said the gunfire came from a car and whoever shot the teens managed to escape.

Thankfully, both are expected to be okay,” said Knight. “There is very little suspect description at this time, certainly not a definitive description.”

“The child had to be 14, and my brother just turned 15,” said Natalia. “So, it made me feel some type of way.”