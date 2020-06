An investigation is underway after one person was injured during a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after one person was injured during a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday near S.W. 29th and Portland.

Authorities tell KFOR one person was shot in a drive-by shooting in the area. That person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Officials are working to gather suspect information and have not released any other details at this time.