Drive-by shooting in Yukon leaves numerous bullet holes in home, police looking into if it may have been a hit on the wrong house

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A drive by shooting left a house riddled with numerous bullet holes early Saturday morning as police investigate if it was a hit on the wrong house.

A friend of a person that lives in the home spoke to KFOR off-camera Wednesday afternoon and said they have no idea why the drive by happened. A lot of neighbors in the area are wondering the same thing.

“It’s just kind of scary man,” said Latrell Ward, a neighbor to the home that was shot at.

“We’ve never had anything like that happen here,” said Mike McGee, another neighbor of the house that was shot at.

A quiet early morning in Yukon turned terrifying to neighbors as they woke up to the sound of what police said was approximately 50 gunshots.

“Sounds like somebody was just banging at the door,” Ward said.

“It sounded like backfire, it sounded like a car going by and it was backfiring,” McGee said.

At this point, police said 9-1-1 calls started to pour in. Police rushed to the scene, finding a front window shattered and a lot of bullet holes in the brick surface.

“There were several shell casings found in the road,” said Maj. Matt Fairchild with the Yukon Police Department.

Fairchild said the shots were from a high caliber weapon. They eventually made entry to the home and found that no one was there. It wasn’t until later that they learned the homeowners were out of town.

Yukon police at the scene of a drive-by shooting.

As of right now, police are still unsure why it all took place. They received information that it was a hit on the wrong house but have been unable to verify that.

“I just hope they get caught,” McGee said.

McGee said he didn’t think anything of it at first. He only thought his neighbor’s trailer was stolen. However, he said his wife was spooked by the incident, so he went to check it out.

“Honesty, I grabbed my pistol, had it behind my back, walked outside and there was nobody out here,” he said.

Later, he found out from his wife what happened after she called him.

“It scared me to death,” he said.

Now, McGee claims he’s on high alert.

“I keep my pistol beside my bed,” he said. “I just hope they get caught.”

Ward, on the other hand, said he knew exactly what it was when it all happened that morning.

“You just hear those gunshots early in the morning, definitely unexpected,” Ward said.

No one was injured in the incident. Ward said in a situation like this where several bullets are flying, it’s lucky no one was hit.

“That could be stray bullets hitting somebody that’s sleeping, you never know,” he said. “Bullets don’t have names.”

With himself, his mom and little brother in their house, just one house away from the one that was shot, he’s hoping police can figure out the case soon.

“Nobody wants to be jeopardized in where they stay,” he said. “Definitely hope that we can figure this out and make sure that these neighborhoods are safe.”

The homeowners did not want to speak on camera. There are no suspects in this investigation as of right now. Fairchild said they are still searching for homes with security video for anything that can help in the case.