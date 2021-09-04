Drive-by shooting outside Oklahoma City 7-Eleven, woman shot

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot late Friday night in Oklahoma City when a drive-by shooting occurred outside a 7-Eleven.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that a small crowd was inside 7-Eleven at Northwest 112th and Rockwell, just after 11 p.m., when a gray SUV drove up and someone inside the vehicle opened fire, shooting several rounds.

A woman was shot in the shoulder, and a parked car was struck several times, the official said.

The shooting occurred near and just after the high school football game between Putnam City North and Putnam City, according to the official.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone who has information on the shooting or the suspects can call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter