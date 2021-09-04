Drive-by shooting outside Oklahoma City 7-Eleven, woman shot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was shot late Friday night in Oklahoma City when a drive-by shooting occurred outside a 7-Eleven.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR that a small crowd was inside 7-Eleven at Northwest 112th and Rockwell, just after 11 p.m., when a gray SUV drove up and someone inside the vehicle opened fire, shooting several rounds.

A woman was shot in the shoulder, and a parked car was struck several times, the official said.

The shooting occurred near and just after the high school football game between Putnam City North and Putnam City, according to the official.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone who has information on the shooting or the suspects can call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.