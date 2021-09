OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating following a reported shooting near a popular park in Oklahoma City.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City police were called to an area near S. Western Ave. and Wheeler Park Dr. after gunshots were heard nearby.

Investigators say it started when two people started fighting, and then started shooting at each other.

However, no one was hurt.

Authorities say those two individuals were taken into custody.