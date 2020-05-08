Drive-in movie theaters open with new safety protocols

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the sun goes down, the cars show up.



“It’s been a wonderful thing. July 3, 1968,” Winchester Drive-In Theater Manager Jeff Massad said.



Now, Winchester Drive-in is opening for the season with Trolls World Tour, but this year there’s a few new rules.



“We’re doing distancing in the concession stand. Masks are required to come in,” Massad said.



The south Oklahoma City staple will operate at half capacity with a space between every car.

The Chief Drive-In Theatre in Ninnekah has similar rules.



“If we see somebody not social distancing, we get on the intercom and tell them they need to follow the rules or we’re going to have to close down,” Chief Drive-In Theatre Owner Barbara Egbert said.



And as drivers tune their radios to hear the movie, it might sound familiar.



“Two of my favorite movies are Wizard of Oz and Twister, and I’ve already shown the trilogy of Back To The Future,” Egbert said.



With many film releases being pushed back, the drive-in movie theatres are going back to the classics. And expect a crowd to fill the parking lot for an activity well suited for social distancing.



“We’ve always had wonderful business, but yes, I think this will be a lot better,” Massad said.



The silver screen bringing back old memories and building new ones for years to come.



“I’ve got lots of little kids I’ve watched grow up now that are driving because I’ve been running it for 14 years so I’ve seen them little bitty to now driving and coming to the drive in,” Egbert said.



“I think it’s the nostalgia and when you’re out here at night, just hanging out as families in the back of the pickup,” Massad said.



For more information on Winchester Drive-In Theater, visit its website.

For more information on the Chief Drive-In, visit its website.