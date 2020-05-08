Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens at Belle Isle Walmart in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As coronavirus testing becomes more readily available in our state, more and more sites are popping up at OKC-Metro area Walmart stores.

Officials from the Oklahoma City-County Health Department were on hand as folks lined up at 7 Friday morning.

Some are seeking peace of mind for themselves and family members – both young and old.

“My daughter’s been having a little bit of cold symptoms so, just to be sure,” said Michelle Aldava.

Aldava and her 4-year-old daughter were some of the last to get tested Friday morning.

“It was pretty simple signing up online – just the line was a little bit longer than I thought it was going to be but it was pretty fast,” she said.

By next week, there will be four of the Walmart testing sites in the metro, with one scheduled to open in Del City.

This testing is by appointment only and Walmart has the capability to test up to 200 people per day across all locations.

Everyone is asked to do their own test – if capable.

“So it’s just an inner-nasal swab that the individual does to themself then they hand the sample over to the personnel,” said LToya Knighten with the Oklahoma City County Health Department.

Aldava says someone at her daughter’s daycare tested positive for COVID-19, so she decided it was best they both get tested.

Things went a little more smoothly for mom than little one, though.

“It was hard,” she said. “I should have brought my husband to help me just because she didn’t want me to stick anything up her nose.”

The Oklahoma City County Health Department says these sites are focused on testing those who need them.

“So individuals who are 65 years of age and older and individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19,” said Knighten.

Aldava says she hopes to find some certainty in getting the results.

“For now, we’ll stay at home just to be safe,” she said.

The other Walmart testing sites are at I-40 and Reno and 3301 SW 104th Street.

These sites are open for 30 days, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7-9 a.m.

To make an appointment, visit this website.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s testing site at the State Fairgrounds is still operating as well.