DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you want to be tested for COVID-19, officials say the process just got a little easier.

A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opened on Friday in the Del City Walmart parking lot, located at 5401 Tinker Diagonal St.

Officials say they will test anyone who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested.

Those who want to be tested should wear a mask and stay in their cars.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Del City during this unprecedented time,” said Laurie Smalling Letts, Walmart Public Affairs Senior Director. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

The new site is open Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Appointments can be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal.