Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to open at OKC metro Walmart stores

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Walmart stores in the Oklahoma City metro will be used as drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

According to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD), the Walmart Supercenter at 1801 Belle Isle Boulevard in Oklahoma City is opening a COVID-19 testing site on Friday.

It will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.



Another testing site will concurrently open at the Walmart Supercenter at 6100 West Reno in Oklahoma City.

There will also be a site at the Del City Supercenter at 5401 Tinker Diagonal Street that will open on May 15.

These sites will be operational on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.



The Walmart Supercenter at 3301 Southwest 104th Street continues to take appointments for those who suspect they may have COVID-19 symptoms through this weekend and early next week, but then will be on the same schedule beginning May 15.



“With the partnership with Walmart, there will be multiple testing sites in most quadrants of Oklahoma City and County,” said OCCHD executive director Dr. Patrick McGough.



“We encourage those 65-years-old and above to take advantage of the testing,” Dr. McGough added.



To schedule an appointment, visit this website.



OCCHD will continue to operate the testing site at the Bennett Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. To schedule a test, call the nurse triage hotline at (405) 425-4489.

