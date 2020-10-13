Drive-thru notary clinics planned for absentee voters

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The presidential election is less than a month away, but some voters will be voting early.

If you plan to send in your absentee ballot, don’t forget to get it notarized.

There will be a notary drive-thru clinic at the Midwest City Library and Scott Rice Workspace Solutions.

The clinic at Midwest City Library will be held on Thursday, Oct. 15 during the following times:

  • 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
  • 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The library is located at 8143 E. Reno Ave.

The clinic at Scott Rice Workspace Solutions will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22 during the following times:

  • 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
  • 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Scott Rice Workspace Solutions is located at 6900 N. Bryant Ave. in Oklahoma City.

For both events, you will need to wear a mask and provide a valid photo ID.

