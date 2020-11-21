Driver arrested after crashing vehicle into home in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A vehicle crashed into a house late Friday night, and police are investigating whether the driver was drunk.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to a residence in the 6600 block of Bayberry Drive at about 10:30 p.m.

The driver crashed into the house, causing structural damage. However, no one inside the home was injured.

Police took the driver into custody for suspected DUI.

Fire crews were called to the scene to assess damage.

No further details were released.

