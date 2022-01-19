Driver arrested after leading agencies on chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A community member is behind bars after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase Wednesday morning.

The chase ended at Northwest 23rd and Warren after an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper performed a tactical maneuver.

The end of a chase in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration and Oklahoma City Police were all involved in apprehending the suspect.

Authorities have not released the driver’s name.

Two OHP cruisers were damaged during the chase.

No information was provided on what started the chase.

