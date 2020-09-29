Driver arrested after wrong-way crash along I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A driver could be facing DUI charges after traveling the wrong way on I-40, causing an accident and running from the scene.
It happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40, near the Council exit.
According to police, the driver of a pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate when he hit a vehicle head on and flipped twice, losing two tires in the process.
The driver then ran from the scene.
Police eventually found him in a nearby field, adding that they believe he was intoxicated.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
LATEST STORIES:
- Texas student athlete gifts a second chance at life to older brother
- Trump receives third nomination for Nobel Peace Prize
- Floridians react to the lifting of state coronavirus restrictions
- City of Cleveland prepares to host first presidential debate of 2020
- Trump’s massive personal debt a national security concern, ethics experts say