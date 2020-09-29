Driver arrested after wrong-way crash along I-40

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A driver could be facing DUI charges after traveling the wrong way on I-40, causing an accident and running from the scene. 

It happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning on I-40, near the Council exit. 

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the interstate when he hit a vehicle head on and flipped twice, losing two tires in the process. 

The driver then ran from the scene. 

Police eventually found him in a nearby field, adding that they believe he was intoxicated.  

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. 

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter