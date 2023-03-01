TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department says one person is in custody after a series of wrecks injured two people and killed another, before leading authorities on a short chase.

According to TPD, a black sedan entered the intersection at Admiral Blvd. and ran over two people who were in the center median.

The sedan continued and hit a white pickup that was southbound on Yale.

A 33-year-old female pedestrian died at the scene.

The other pedestrian, a 22-year-old male, was transported to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

The driver of the white pickup was also injured and transported to the hospital.

Images courtesy Tulsa Police Department.

Officials say immediately after the crash, the suspect driving the black sedan sped away from the scene.

“Fortunately, a citizen witnessed the crash and followed the suspect while calling 911,” said TPD. “Officers quickly caught up with the suspect and a short pursuit ensued. With significant damage to the suspect’s car, the pursuit ended at 11th and Sheridan.”

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.