OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man has been arrested following a crash that critically injured a motorcyclist on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:11 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident near S.E. 29th and E. Grand.

Investigators say a 66-year-old man was riding a motorcycle west on S.E. 29th St. as 20-year-old Miguel Cabral was driving east on S.E. 29th St.

Officials say Cabral turned left in front of the motorcyclist, causing the motorcycle to crash into the car.

The motorcyclist was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.

Cabral was arrested at the scene for causing an accident with great bodily injury without a valid driver’s license.