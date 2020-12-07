Driver arrested for deadly crash that killed pedestrian

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a woman has been arrested following a deadly crash early Monday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a pedestrian near Northwest Expressway and Linn Ave.

Officials say 25-year-old Anquanette Prince was heading eastbound on Northwest Expressway in the inside lane when she hit 32-year-old Brittany Thompson, who was in the roadway.

Thompson died at the scene.

Investigators say Prince stayed at the scene and exhibited signs of impairment. She was ultimately arrested on complaints of second-degree murder and driving under the influence after a felony conviction.

