Driver arrested for DUI after rollover crash leaves two critically injured

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was arrested after a crash in Oklahoma City left two people in critical condition.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials shut down I44 southbound to I40 eastbound for an accident.

Authorities tell KFOR a vehicle was traveling northbound on I-44 to go to I-40 eastbound but did not make the turn, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Three people were in the car and had to be extracted.

The female driver was arrested for DUI. She was not injured.

Two passengers in the car, a male and female, were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officials say the male’s leg was pinned under the car.

I-44 southbound to I-40 eastbound is back open.

No other details have been released.